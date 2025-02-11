Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Steel and Aluminum Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by raising tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to an uncompromising 25%. This decision aims to revitalize domestic metal industries but might spark international backlash, straining diplomatic relations.

By removing past exemptions, the new tariffs now apply universally, affecting imports from allies like Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. Trump argues this straightforward percentage bolsters national security, yet risks retaliatory measures from affected nations.

Further complicating trade dynamics, Trump has hinted at reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing duties on U.S. goods, targeting sectors like automotive and pharmaceuticals, intensifying global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)