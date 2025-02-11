Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Steel and Aluminum Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump has significantly increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25%, eliminating all exceptions and exemptions. This action aims to bolster the struggling U.S. metals industry and may provoke a trade war. Further moves include extending tariffs to metal products and reciprocal tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by raising tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to an uncompromising 25%. This decision aims to revitalize domestic metal industries but might spark international backlash, straining diplomatic relations.

By removing past exemptions, the new tariffs now apply universally, affecting imports from allies like Canada, Mexico, and South Korea. Trump argues this straightforward percentage bolsters national security, yet risks retaliatory measures from affected nations.

Further complicating trade dynamics, Trump has hinted at reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing duties on U.S. goods, targeting sectors like automotive and pharmaceuticals, intensifying global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

