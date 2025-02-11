Left Menu

Missile Strike Disrupts Ukraine's Gas Supply Amidst Intensified Attacks

Ukraine faces emergency power restrictions following Russian attacks on its gas infrastructure. This aggressive shift in targets aims at gas storage facilities and production fields, forcing Ukraine to increase gas imports. Energy Minister German Galushchenko highlighted attacks affecting regions like Myrhorod, causing significant gas supply disruption.

Ukraine imposed emergency power restrictions on Tuesday after Russia launched overnight attacks on its gas infrastructure, according to Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

The attacks have gravely affected Ukraine's energy sector, with missile strikes leaving nine settlements in Myrhorod district without gas supply. This assault marks a shift from previous Russian focus on electricity, now targeting gas storage facilities and producing areas, especially in frontline Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

In response to the drop in gas production and extraction challenges, Ukraine plans to increase imports from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland. The nation began boosting imports last week following consistent missile strikes by Russia on its gas sector facilities.

