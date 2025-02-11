Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Oshiwara Furniture Market in Mumbai

A fire erupted at Mumbai's Oshiwara Furniture Market, confining flames to a ground-floor godown. Firefighters responded quickly with 12 vehicles. Multiple agencies, including police and ambulance services, were deployed. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as efforts to control the fire continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the bustling Oshiwara Furniture Market in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West area on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities. The blaze started around 11:52 am, contained to a ground-floor furniture warehouse.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly mobilized, dispatching 12 fire department vehicles to the location in an effort to extinguish the flames. Additionally, multiple emergency response units, including police forces and 108 ambulance services, were on the scene assisting with operations.

No injuries have been recorded at this time, officials confirmed. As emergency teams continue battling the fire, additional updates are anticipated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

