Priest Unveils Ancient Somnath Shivling Fragments; Spiritual Leaders Support Reinstallation

In a significant revelation, Sitaram Shastry, a priest rooted in the traditional lineage of saints, has stirred excitement by claiming custody of ancient Shivling fragments from Gujarat's Somnath temple, originally decimated by Mahmud of Ghazni in the 11th century.

Shastry has preserved these sacred artifacts for 21 years, having inherited them from his uncle, who received them from Guru Pranavendra Saraswati Ji. Now, he seeks to fulfill the directive to reinstall them back at the Somnath temple.

To this end, Shastry has garnered support from spiritual luminaries, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who offers endorsement and guidance towards achieving Shastry's resolution of restoring the revered pieces to their ancestral temple in Gujarat, thereby honoring a legacy spanning over a millennium.

