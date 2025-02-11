Left Menu

Priest Unveils Ancient Somnath Shivling Fragments; Spiritual Leaders Support Reinstallation

Priest Sitaram Shastry claims to possess fragments from the ancient Shivling of Somnath temple, destroyed in the 11th century by Mahmud of Ghazni. With backing from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Shastry aims to reinstall these sacred pieces, preserved over generations, back at the temple.

Sitaram Shastry, a priest from the lineage of saints who have been preserving the pieces of the sacred Lingam. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, Sitaram Shastry, a priest rooted in the traditional lineage of saints, has stirred excitement by claiming custody of ancient Shivling fragments from Gujarat's Somnath temple, originally decimated by Mahmud of Ghazni in the 11th century.

Shastry has preserved these sacred artifacts for 21 years, having inherited them from his uncle, who received them from Guru Pranavendra Saraswati Ji. Now, he seeks to fulfill the directive to reinstall them back at the Somnath temple.

To this end, Shastry has garnered support from spiritual luminaries, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who offers endorsement and guidance towards achieving Shastry's resolution of restoring the revered pieces to their ancestral temple in Gujarat, thereby honoring a legacy spanning over a millennium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

