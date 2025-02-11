BP's Strategic Overhaul Amidst Falling Profits
BP CEO Murray Auchincloss announced plans to fundamentally revise BP's strategy after the company reported a 35% drop in annual profits. This decline intensifies pressure following Elliott Investment Management's stake acquisition. The firm aims to boost cash flow, restructure its low-carbon sector, and improve investor confidence.
BP's Chief Executive Officer, Murray Auchincloss, has vowed a strategic overhaul of the company following a significant 35% drop in annual profits, as revealed on Tuesday.
Despite falling profits, BP managed to maintain its share price relatively stable, with only a slight dip of 0.1% to 464.75 pence by morning trade GMT. Speculation surrounding Elliott Investment Management's new stake in BP has prompted talks of potential reforms, including possible board alterations.
In response, Auchincloss has outlined plans to revitalize BP's oil and gas sector and introduce capital-efficient methods for its low-carbon business. Further strategic announcements are anticipated at the upcoming capital markets day in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
