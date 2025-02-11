Left Menu

BP's Strategic Overhaul Amidst Falling Profits

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss announced plans to fundamentally revise BP's strategy after the company reported a 35% drop in annual profits. This decline intensifies pressure following Elliott Investment Management's stake acquisition. The firm aims to boost cash flow, restructure its low-carbon sector, and improve investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:14 IST
BP's Strategic Overhaul Amidst Falling Profits
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

BP's Chief Executive Officer, Murray Auchincloss, has vowed a strategic overhaul of the company following a significant 35% drop in annual profits, as revealed on Tuesday.

Despite falling profits, BP managed to maintain its share price relatively stable, with only a slight dip of 0.1% to 464.75 pence by morning trade GMT. Speculation surrounding Elliott Investment Management's new stake in BP has prompted talks of potential reforms, including possible board alterations.

In response, Auchincloss has outlined plans to revitalize BP's oil and gas sector and introduce capital-efficient methods for its low-carbon business. Further strategic announcements are anticipated at the upcoming capital markets day in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025