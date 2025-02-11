Building Dilemmas: Immigration and Construction's Heavy Burden

The increasing strain on the U.S. construction sector due to President Trump's immigration policies has generated considerable concern. With over a quarter of construction workers being immigrants, many undocumented, the potential for labor shortages looms large as deportation threats persist.

The National Association of Home Builders warns that intensified crackdowns could worsen the housing crisis, delaying projects and inflating costs. Labor activists emphasize the essential role of immigrant workers in construction, highlighting the need for policy changes to protect their rights and contributions.

Advocacy groups, like the Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha, are implementing initiatives to shield workers from exploitation. These efforts aim to reinforce workplace safety and ensure fair treatment, facilitating immigrants to assert their rights without fear. The White House remains silent on these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)