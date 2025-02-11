Left Menu

Market Reactions to Tariff Announcements and Fed Insights

U.S. trade policy changes, particularly President Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum, have affected international markets. Investors eagerly await Fed Chair Powell's remarks for further guidance. Gold prices retreated, stocks were mixed, and oil prices saw a rise due to geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:19 IST
Major financial markets have been on edge as investors anticipate shifts in U.S. trade policy following tariff increases announced by President Donald Trump. The President raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25%, which has led to cautious trading across global markets.

Market participants are keenly awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's insights on future economic directions, including tariffs and inflation, in his upcoming semiannual testimony to Congress. Investors are looking for clarity as they consider the impacts of these policies.

In commodity markets, gold retracted from its record highs, while U.S. crude oil and Brent crude prices rose amid concerns over potential disruptions in Russian and Iranian oil supplies. These developments reflect the ongoing volatility and uncertainty within the global economic landscape.

