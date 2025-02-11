Left Menu

Market Hesitates as Investors Brace for Powell's Testimony

Wall Street's indexes opened lower as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony for insights on tariffs and inflation. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all experienced declines, reflecting uncertainties in the global economy and investor apprehensions about economic projections.

Wall Street's primary indexes faced a downturn on Tuesday's opening as the financial community eagerly awaited insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. His upcoming testimony is expected to shed light on how tariffs are influencing inflation across the major economic landscape.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline, dropping 69 points or 0.16%, setting its course at 44,401.38. A similar trend was observed in the S&P 500, which experienced a 17.1 point fall, equating to a 0.28% slide to 6,049.32.

The Nasdaq Composite mirrored this cautious market mood, witnessing a sharper decline of 112.2 points, making a 0.57% drop and settling at 19,602.112 by the opening bell. The market's performance underscores investor apprehension amid potential economic shifts.

