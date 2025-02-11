EU Allocates €200,000 for Earthquake Relief in Ethiopia as Seismic Crisis Escalates

In response to the escalating seismic crisis in Ethiopia, the European Union (EU) has allocated €200,000 in humanitarian aid to address the urgent needs of communities severely affected by recent earthquakes in the Main Ethiopian Rift. The aid targets the Afar, Amhara, and Oromia regions, which have been most impacted by the ongoing seismic activity.

Since October 2024, the Main Ethiopian Rift has experienced a surge in seismic events, including over 50 earthquakes. A particularly devastating 5.8 magnitude tremor struck on January 4th, centered around the Fentale volcanic complex. These seismic events have inflicted severe damage on homes, infrastructure, and essential services, leaving thousands vulnerable.

The EU's funding will support the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) in delivering critical relief, including multipurpose cash assistance, clean water, temporary shelter, healthcare services, sanitation facilities, and emergency medical referrals. This four-month humanitarian project, scheduled to run until the end of May 2025, aims to benefit at least 10,000 people in the three hardest-hit regions.

This funding forms part of the EU’s broader contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Since the start of 2025, seismic activity has intensified, with multiple earthquakes and aftershocks affecting over 99,000 people across Afar, Amhara, and Oromia. The earthquakes have forced many residents into informal internally displaced person (IDP) camps, as homes, schools, health centers, roads, and farmland have been severely damaged or destroyed.

The crisis has also raised significant concerns about the stability of critical infrastructure. Widening fissures have appeared on several major routes, triggering fears over the structural integrity of the Kesem/Sabure dam. A potential failure of the dam could result in catastrophic downstream flooding, endangering hundreds of thousands of lives. Additionally, the damage to the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway threatens to disrupt vital regional connectivity and trade.

Further compounding the situation, the seismic activity has sparked fears of potential volcanic eruptions. The earthquakes are occurring near two active volcanoes, Fentale and Dofen, heightening the risk of additional natural disasters in the region.

The EU and ERCS continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to mitigate the impact of the ongoing seismic crisis and support affected communities in their recovery.