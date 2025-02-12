Left Menu

Wall Street Recap: Mixed Indexes Amid Economic and Tariff Uncertainty

Wall Street indexes ended mixed with gains in Coca-Cola and Apple offsetting Tesla losses. Investors closely followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rates alongside tariff announcements by President Trump, adding to market uncertainty and volatility.

Updated: 12-02-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:52 IST
Wall Street's main indexes produced mixed results on Tuesday, as gains in Coca-Cola and Apple counterbalanced losses in Tesla. Meanwhile, investors analyzed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks, maintaining a close watch on potential tariff changes following President Donald Trump's latest actions.

Powell communicated that the Federal Reserve is in no rush to lower short-term interest rates as the U.S. economy remains robust, with low unemployment and inflation exceeding the 2% target. Investors anticipate possible future reductions, while market volatility is high due to heightened uncertainty.

In the corporate arena, Coca-Cola experienced a 4.7% rise, while Apple advanced 2.2% following a report of collaboration with Alibaba. Conversely, Tesla's shares dropped by 6.3%. The mixed session closed with the S&P 500 seeing minor gains as energy and consumer staples led sector increases.

