Wall Street Recap: Mixed Indexes Amid Economic and Tariff Uncertainty
Wall Street indexes ended mixed with gains in Coca-Cola and Apple offsetting Tesla losses. Investors closely followed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rates alongside tariff announcements by President Trump, adding to market uncertainty and volatility.
Wall Street's main indexes produced mixed results on Tuesday, as gains in Coca-Cola and Apple counterbalanced losses in Tesla. Meanwhile, investors analyzed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent remarks, maintaining a close watch on potential tariff changes following President Donald Trump's latest actions.
Powell communicated that the Federal Reserve is in no rush to lower short-term interest rates as the U.S. economy remains robust, with low unemployment and inflation exceeding the 2% target. Investors anticipate possible future reductions, while market volatility is high due to heightened uncertainty.
In the corporate arena, Coca-Cola experienced a 4.7% rise, while Apple advanced 2.2% following a report of collaboration with Alibaba. Conversely, Tesla's shares dropped by 6.3%. The mixed session closed with the S&P 500 seeing minor gains as energy and consumer staples led sector increases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
