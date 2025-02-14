Left Menu

DBS Bank India Launches Flagship Branch in Coimbatore

DBS Bank India has opened its flagship branch in Coimbatore, focused on high net worth individuals, large corporates, NRIs, and SMEs. Located on Avinashi Road, the branch reflects the area's unique business environment and aims to become the bank of choice for diverse clientele.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DBS Bank India, a subsidiary of DBS Singapore, has officially opened its flagship branch in Coimbatore. The branch primarily targets high net worth individuals and large corporations, offering comprehensive services.

Strategically located on Avinashi Road, this new branch caters to non-resident Indians and small and medium enterprises, as well as private banking clients.

Coimbatore's dynamic business climate and increasing digital connectivity make it a key location for DBS, according to managing director Bharath Mani. The bank aims to become a preferred choice for clients including HNIs and export-oriented SMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

