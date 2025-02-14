Ukraine's Economic Slowdown: Impact of Weather and Conflict

Ukraine's economy has registered a growth rate of 3.6% in 2024, a decrease from the previous year's 5.5%, the Ministry of Economy announced in its latest report.

This slowdown has been ascribed to several pressing factors, including a diminished agriculture harvest, thanks to inclement weather, and continuous Russian attacks targeting the nation's energy grid.

The report further noted the escalating intensity of conflict within the region, which has also played a substantial role in slowing economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)