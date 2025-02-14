Left Menu

Ukraine's Economic Slowdown: Impact of Weather and Conflict

Ukraine's GDP saw a growth of 3.6% in 2024, down from 5.5% in 2023. The decline is attributed to reduced agricultural output due to adverse weather, Russian assaults on the energy infrastructure, and heightened combat activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:37 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's economy has registered a growth rate of 3.6% in 2024, a decrease from the previous year's 5.5%, the Ministry of Economy announced in its latest report.

This slowdown has been ascribed to several pressing factors, including a diminished agriculture harvest, thanks to inclement weather, and continuous Russian attacks targeting the nation's energy grid.

The report further noted the escalating intensity of conflict within the region, which has also played a substantial role in slowing economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

