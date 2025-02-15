Left Menu

Turmoil at DOE: Mass Layoffs Amid Power Struggles

The Trump administration has laid off 1,200 to 2,000 Department of Energy workers, impacting key sectors like the power grid office and nuclear security. The layoffs have sparked chaos and concerns about national security and safety at nuclear sites. Democratic lawmakers criticize the decision, highlighting risks to ongoing critical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:34 IST
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has laid off a significant number of workers, between 1,200 and 2,000, at the Department of Energy (DOE), affecting various crucial sectors, according to insiders. The power grid office and the nuclear security administration were notably affected by the decision.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency's recent involvement is notable, with some layoffs partially rescinded to retain essential nuclear security personnel, although the exact number is unclear. The DOE has yet to comment on these developments.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns over the impact of these layoffs, especially regarding safety and national security risks. Senator Patty Murray highlighted potential irreversible safety issues at sites like the Hanford nuclear site, where safety engineers were among those laid off.

