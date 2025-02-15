Left Menu

TikTok: Bidding War Reaches The White House

Potential buyers of TikTok are engaging directly with the White House, bypassing its Chinese owner ByteDance. This development reveals the strategic importance of the app and its potential impact on US-China relations, highlighting TikTok's influence in the tech industry.

In a surprising turn of events, bidders eager to acquire TikTok are bypassing traditional negotiation routes, engaging directly with the White House, according to an Axios report released on Friday.

This direct line of communication underscores the app's strategic significance, suggesting potential implications for international relations, particularly between the US and China.

The spotlight on TikTok's sale highlights the growing influence and pressure of tech firms, emphasizing the pivotal role of government involvement in major business decisions.

