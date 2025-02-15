Technip Energies Expands Strategic Footprint with New Initiatives in India

In a significant move to expand its strategic footprint, Technip Energies has inaugurated a new office near Ahmedabad in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), alongside launching a state-of-the-art Research and Innovation Center at the IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai.

The new Ahmedabad office marks Technip Energies' fourth operational center in India, located strategically in India's first smart city. This new hub, set to employ 300 people by 2025, aims to leverage Gujarat's robust infrastructure and talent pool, enhancing the company's ability to offer innovative and sustainable energy solutions globally.

Meanwhile, the Research and Innovation Center at IIT Madras, Technip Energies' fourth global lab, will focus on research areas like low carbon energy derivatives and industrial decarbonization. This endeavor aims to support India's clean energy transition and industrial growth while fostering innovation and creating high-value jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)