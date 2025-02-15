Political Clash Over Punjab's Deported Citizens: BJP and AAP in War of Words

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has lambasted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his provocative comments about a plane carrying deported Indian citizens from the US. Shergill stated that instead of posing questions, Mann ought to provide substantial answers.

Shergill accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to generate employment in Punjab, suggesting that this is a significant factor why the youth are leaving the state. He argued that the Punjabis deported from the US are victims of deceitful travel agents and the AAP's unsuccessful governance. Shergill urged Mann to focus on restoring Punjab's former glory rather than stirring unnecessary controversies.

In a broader attack, Shergill also criticized Congress for alleged internal disorder. BJP general secretary Anil Sarin dismissed inquiries about the plane's destination as "useless politics," demanding action against culpable travel agents. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann accused the Centre of unfairly targeting Punjab by landing planes in Amritsar, implying a deliberate effort to defame the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)