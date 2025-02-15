Transforming Rural India: RSVC Mandaura Launch Ignites Technological Revolution

The Rural Technology Action Group Smart Village Center (RSVC) was inaugurated in Mandaura village, Sonipat, on Friday, signifying a major leap in rural technological development, according to an official statement. Professor Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, unveiled the RSVC Mandaura, accompanied by key partners like Commodore Sridhar Kotra of the Modern Village Foundation and DP Goel of the Chaalis Gaon Vikas Parishad.

During the inauguration ceremony, Professor Ajay Sood emphasized the RSVC's crucial role in bridging rural needs with technological advancements, ensuring that innovations enhance grassroots communities. An official release highlighted Sood's discussion on the fundamental challenges faced by rural areas in accessing tailored technological solutions to meet their essential needs.

Major obstacles like animal intrusion, organic farming, and livelihood-enhancing technologies such as bead-making and bakery machinery were addressed. The initiative underscores the importance of delivering technology to the most underserved, a vision previously advocated by Professor CK Prahalad, fostering a market-innovation connection to boost rural livelihoods.

The center, established under the guidance of the Government of India's Principal Scientific Adviser, focuses on aligning advanced technologies with rural challenges, improving community well-being through sustainable strategies. The RSVC's application of satellite data, water monitoring, IoT, solar energy, organic fertilizers, and livelihood-centric solutions exemplifies the cooperative endeavor propelling this initiative.

Intended as a lasting establishment at the Panchayat level, the RSVC offers sustained engagement, serving 15-20 villages over multiple years, enhancing community trust for seamless technology adoption.

The RSVC offers 12 technical tracks addressing farming, waste disposal, and village tourism, collaborating with KVKs to provide comprehensive solutions from pre-sowing to post-harvest stages. Quality assurance is maintained through leadership from institutions like Selco, IIT Madras, and the Assistive Tech Foundation. These entities direct RSVC's implementation of technologies from platforms such as Manthan and RuTAG.

Moreover, RSVC fosters market linkages via collaborations with ONDC, Amazon, and Market Mirchi by IIT Bombay, expanding rural producers' market access.

A Government Schemes Help Desk aids villagers with information on financial support and government programs. Plans for 20 new centers are underway, with the Techpreneurs program empowering women to promote technology, ensuring the initiative's long-term viability.

The launch ushers in a new era of technology-focused rural growth, uniting communities and stakeholders to close the rural-urban gap. Steering committee members from various sectors participated, showcasing their vital roles in RSVC's fruition.

Continual backing ensures this venture's enduring influence statewide, potentially guiding future RSVC establishments nationwide. Mandaura's success as a model village is poised to inspire and mentor upcoming centers.

The Principal Scientific Adviser's office reiterated its commitment to ongoing updates and feedback to refine and expand the project's reach, marking a pivotal step in rural empowerment in India.

