Modi Champions Development Over Decay in Address to Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a bold stand against the Congress party on Saturday, spotlighting the stark contrast he perceives between their tenure and the ten years of BJP-led governance. During his address at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2025, Modi criticized the Congress for what he called their 'speed of corruption' and lackluster economic development, suggesting that under their rule, valuable development time might have been squandered.

Modi underscored the transformative progress under his leadership, mentioning how India has accelerated its journey to become one of the world's top economies. He attributed this success to the broad support from various states and praised the citizens for their role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, a fully developed India. He also noted the reclassification of 'aspirational districts' into 'inspirational ones', symbolizing a shift in developmental focus.

The Prime Minister further delved into the shortcomings of previous administrations, pointing out their hesitance to undertake necessary reforms, resulting in stagnation. Meanwhile, under his government's conviction-led reforms, there has been a significant positive transformation. Modi criticized the prevalent mindsets that stifle discussions of progress, instead of prioritizing narratives that celebrate advancements and reforms intended for the betterment of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)