NABARD Projects Odisha's 2025-26 Credit Potential at ₹2.52 Trillion

NABARD has projected Odisha's credit potential for the fiscal year 2025-26 at Rs 2,52,000 crore, a 20% increase from the previous year. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo urged increased bank credit for priority sectors and highlighted NABARD's support for self-help groups and young women's skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:18 IST
  • India

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) unveiled its projection for Odisha's credit potential for the 2025-26 fiscal year at a substantial Rs 2,52,000 crore. This announcement was made during a seminar where the bank presented its state focus paper.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, emphasizing the importance of increased bank credit for Odisha's priority sectors, praised the state government's initiatives supporting this endeavor through various schemes. He also commended NABARD's pivotal role in uplifting self-help groups and empowering young women through grant-based entrepreneurship and skill development programs.

Singh Deo underlined the necessity of fortifying the Farmers Producer Organisation ecosystem to foster socio-economic development. He urged banks to finance innovative projects and value chains that would propel agricultural growth and boost farmers' incomes.

