Sweeping Layoffs: Trump's Campaign to Downsize Federal Workforce

In an unprecedented move, U.S. President Donald Trump, with close adviser Elon Musk, is leading a campaign to significantly reduce the size of the federal workforce. This initiative has resulted in the firing of at least 9,500 employees, with 75,000 accepting buyouts amid efforts to streamline federal agencies.

The Department of the Interior laid off approximately 2,300 employees, impacting the Bureau of Land Management, known for managing public lands for varied uses. Similarly, the Department of Energy has seen up to 2,000 dismissals, affecting the National Nuclear Security Administration as well.

The layoff wave extends to other departments such as Agriculture, Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs, resulting in significant job losses. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is largely shuttered as the Trump administration shifts gears toward broader staff reduction across federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)