BJP Postpones Key Delhi Legislative Meeting, Eyes New Chief Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rescheduled a crucial legislative party meeting in Delhi to February 19, sources revealed. This change aligns with the new timeline of the Chief Minister's swearing-in on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, initially slated for February 18.

According to party insiders, BJP General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been appointed to manage arrangements for the event. High-profile attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and various cultural and sports figures, are expected to make the occasion significant.

Potential candidates for the Chief Minister role include Parvesh Verma, known for his victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and Satish Upadhyay. Other contenders such as Ashish Sood, Jitendra Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta remain in the running, amid BJP's significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections with 48 seats out of 70.

