Delhi Lawyers Unite Against Proposed Advocate Amendment Bill

The Coordination Committee of All Bar Associations of Delhi announced a full strike Protest against the Advocate Amendment Bill 2025, with all district courts ceasing judicial work on Monday.

The bill has been criticized for perceived bias threatening legal independence, as lawyers are urged to join the protest. Judicial officers are kindly requested to support by withholding adverse orders that day.

The Indian government defends the bill as part of ongoing legal framework reforms to raise standards and meet contemporary challenges. Public input is sought on the proposed changes to the 1961 Advocates Act to align with global practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)