European Stocks Surge Amid Defense Sector 'Supercycle'

European shares hit a record high, driven by defense stocks, as political leaders convene for an emergency summit on Ukraine. Investors foresee continued growth in the defense industry amid increased military budgets. Banks also saw gains. Meanwhile, trade policy uncertainties and global economic indicators are closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:45 IST
European shares soared to unprecedented levels on Monday, spearheaded by a booming defense sector, as regional political leaders arranged an emergency summit concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.4%, while defense and aerospace stocks surged nearly 4%, continuing their upward trajectory since the start of the Ukraine war three years prior.

Investor confidence remains robust, with expectations of sustained earnings growth in the defense sector due to heightened military expenses, marking a potential 'supercycle.' According to Bruno Schneller of Erlen Capital Management, ending the Ukraine conflict could boost European growth, enhance consumer confidence, decrease energy prices, and improve financial conditions.

Bank stocks climbed by 1.2%, reaching 17-year peaks, buoyed by rising bond yields. Additionally, geopolitical developments saw French President Emmanuel Macron hosting an urgent summit, while Britain pledged peacekeeping support. Meanwhile, potential U.S. tariffs pose ongoing trade policy uncertainties, despite the delay in threats until April.

