U.S. Eyes Australia as a Key Uranium Supplier

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed the desire for Australia to become a major supplier of uranium and potentially develop its nuclear power industry. Speaking at an event in London, he encouraged Australia to consider exploring nuclear energy pathways, emphasizing potential cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:08 IST
U.S. Eyes Australia as a Key Uranium Supplier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has expressed a strong interest in seeing Australia supply uranium for nuclear power. He conveyed these sentiments while speaking via video link at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event in London.

"I would love to see Australia get in the game of supplying uranium, maybe going down that nuclear road themselves," Wright stated emphatically. His comments highlight a potential shift in Australia's energy sector and the prospect of enhanced bilateral cooperation.

This development comes amid global discussions on sustainable energy and the role of nuclear power in reducing carbon emissions, presenting Australia with a significant opportunity on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

