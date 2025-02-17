Tension Escalates as KIIT University Faces Student Protests After Tragic Suicide

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police have detained a student from KIIT University following the tragic suicide of a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, inciting protests from students and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding justice.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh confirmed the situation, stating, "We received reports about the suicide of a third-year Computer Science student. Initial findings suggest that harassment by a fellow student may have led to this tragic decision. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody."

Police have seized the victim's mobile phone for forensic analysis. Protests by students from both Nepal and India united in demanding accountability from university authorities. Meanwhile, Nepal's government, led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has acknowledged the incident, expressing distress over forced evictions of Nepali students and vowing diplomatic engagement with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)