Tension Escalates as KIIT University Faces Student Protests After Tragic Suicide

After a Nepali student's death at KIIT University, protests erupted demanding justice. The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police arrested a fellow student amidst allegations of harassment. The situation prompted intervention from the Nepalese government, urging safety and support for affected students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:48 IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police have detained a student from KIIT University following the tragic suicide of a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, inciting protests from students and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding justice.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh confirmed the situation, stating, "We received reports about the suicide of a third-year Computer Science student. Initial findings suggest that harassment by a fellow student may have led to this tragic decision. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody."

Police have seized the victim's mobile phone for forensic analysis. Protests by students from both Nepal and India united in demanding accountability from university authorities. Meanwhile, Nepal's government, led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has acknowledged the incident, expressing distress over forced evictions of Nepali students and vowing diplomatic engagement with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

