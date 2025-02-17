CEC Rajiv Kumar Bids Adieu After Pioneering Electoral Reforms in India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the departure of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, who will leave his position on February 18. Kumar, who became an Election Commissioner in 2020, was appointed as the 25th CEC of India in May 2022. His tenure marked significant reforms across structural, technological, and administrative domains.

Under Kumar's leadership, elections in 31 states and the national-level elections—including Presidential, Vice Presidential, and Lok Sabha elections—were conducted with remarkable efficiency, minimizing violence and the need for repolls. Kumar lauded polling officials for their dedication and emphasized the role of technology in safeguarding democracy against cyber threats and misinformation.

Kumar advocated for mandatory online reporting of political expenditures and the implementation of biometric authentication at polling stations to curb impersonation. As his tenure concludes, India's electoral management showcases a blend of innovation and integrity, furthering its soft power influence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)