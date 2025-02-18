Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Michelle King, previously the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, has stepped down from her position after a weekend of contention over sensitive government documents. Sources familiar with the matter revealed the disagreement centered on efforts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to obtain these records.

The Washington Post reported the incident on Sunday, underscoring a growing rift between government departments as transparency and data access become increasingly contentious issues.

King's resignation marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over data privacy and governmental authority, as departments wrestle with balancing efficiency against safeguarding sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)