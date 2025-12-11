Bulgaria in Turmoil: Mass Protests Call for Government Resignation

Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets Wednesday evening in widespread protests against the nation's minority government, accusing it of failing to combat the rampant corruption plaguing the EU's poorest member state.

In Sofia and across other towns, demonstrators wielded lasers to project demands like "Resignation" and "Mafia Out" onto the parliament building. Sofia resident Dobri Lakov expressed hope that the public's energy could pressure government reforms.

Despite withdrawing a contentious euro-based budget plan amid mass protests, public discontent persists, highlighting deep political divisions as the country gears up to join the eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)