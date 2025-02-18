Unprecedented Crowds and Tight Security Mark the Final Days of Maha Kumbh Mela

As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches its final days, Prayagraj is experiencing significant congestion, particularly at the railway station, as countless devotees gather at the Sangam for a ritualistic dip. Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna has confirmed that heightened security will be deployed at all critical locations on February 26, the concluding day of the 'snan' ritual.

Adjustments at traffic diversion points have been made to ensure students can access examination centers without hindrance. Over 52 crore devotees have participated so far in this monumental gathering. On Monday, a substantial influx of pilgrims was observed at the Prayagraj Railway station, further complicating logistics.

Continuous vigilance by police officials is evident as they navigate the enormous crowds. G P Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, reviewed the security arrangements noting the impressive coordination between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other involved agencies, lauding their collective effort in maintaining safety and order.

To accommodate the pressing passenger demand associated with the Mahakumbh Mela, particularly in light of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has introduced four special trains. These additional services aim to streamline travel for devotees and mitigate congestion during this extensive religious event.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), will draw to a close on Mahashivratri, February 26. As the event culminates, authorities continue to ensure the safety and ease of all participants.

