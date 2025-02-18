Left Menu

Sukma's Leap from Insurgency to Education

Once notorious for naxal violence, Sukma district in Chhattisgarh is turning a corner with the establishment of a model school by the CRPF at Tekalgudem. This initiative, part of a broader naxal eradication campaign, is benefiting local children and fostering community development and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:58 IST
CRPF's model school Tekalgudem area at Sukma, Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, previously known for naxal violence, is witnessing an educational transformation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opening a model school at its Forward Operating Base in Tekalgudem. The school, equipped with modern facilities, marks a significant step towards education in this insurgency-impacted region.

Sukma Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan, highlighted the cooperative effort between CRPF, district administration, and local police in running schools in these remote areas as part of a naxal eradication campaign. The schools in Tekalgudem and Puvarti, the latter being the native village of naxal leader Hidma, are positively impacting local children.

The schools, catering to children from Anganwadi centers to the fifth standard, provide rations, books, and sports materials, according to officials. Initiatives like the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme and improvements in road connectivity are contributing to the region's development. The presence of CRPF has transformed these areas, once marred by naxal violence, into zones of security and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

