Supreme Court Shields Allahabadia Amid Controversial Remarks Controversy

The Supreme Court grants interim protection to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia amid multiple FIRs over his inappropriate comments on 'India's Got Latent,' mandating his cooperation with investigations and passport surrender. Court condemns his remarks and investigates parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:52 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia following multiple FIRs filed against him nationwide. The cases arise from his controversial comments made during a guest appearance on the show 'India's Got Latent'. While granting protection, the Apex Court emphasized Allahabadia's complete cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure with Allahabadia's remarks, questioning the boundaries of obscenity and vulgarity. The court also prevented further FIRs concerning this episode of the show. Additionally, Allahabadia was ordered to surrender his passport and seek court permission before leaving the country.

As the Maharashtra Police's cyber cell summons Allahabadia to join their probe, the involvement of Mumbai and Guwahati Police, along with FIRs from various locations, underscores the serious backlash against the influencer. The court explicitly condemned Allahabadia's behavior, highlighting its unacceptable nature and the potential societal harm caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

