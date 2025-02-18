Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes YouTuber for 'Obscene' Comments

The Supreme Court criticized YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia for inappropriate remarks made during a show, describing them as 'obscene.' Interim protection from arrest was granted, but he must cooperate with investigations. Allahabadia faces multiple FIRs and has been asked to refrain from show business amid safety concerns and legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:54 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes YouTuber for 'Obscene' Comments
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticized YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia for making inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the program India's Got Latent, deeming them 'dirty and perverted.' Justice Surya Kant questioned, 'If this is not obscenity, then what is obscenity?'

Justice Kant condemned Allahabadia's behavior, emphasizing that popularity does not grant individuals the right to disrespect society. He remarked, 'Parents, daughters, and sisters would feel ashamed. This highlights the depravity reached by him and his associates.' The court questioned the parameters of obscenity and how societal values were disregarded in his actions.

As Allahabadia sought to combine multiple FIRs lodged against him from various cities, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, instructing him to deposit his passport with police and forbidding travel abroad without court approval. The court also requested input from the government regarding regulation of obscene content on YouTube and other platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025