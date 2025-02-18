Supreme Court Criticizes YouTuber for 'Obscene' Comments
The Supreme Court criticized YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia for inappropriate remarks made during a show, describing them as 'obscene.' Interim protection from arrest was granted, but he must cooperate with investigations. Allahabadia faces multiple FIRs and has been asked to refrain from show business amid safety concerns and legal proceedings.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticized YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia for making inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the program India's Got Latent, deeming them 'dirty and perverted.' Justice Surya Kant questioned, 'If this is not obscenity, then what is obscenity?'
Justice Kant condemned Allahabadia's behavior, emphasizing that popularity does not grant individuals the right to disrespect society. He remarked, 'Parents, daughters, and sisters would feel ashamed. This highlights the depravity reached by him and his associates.' The court questioned the parameters of obscenity and how societal values were disregarded in his actions.
As Allahabadia sought to combine multiple FIRs lodged against him from various cities, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, instructing him to deposit his passport with police and forbidding travel abroad without court approval. The court also requested input from the government regarding regulation of obscene content on YouTube and other platforms.
