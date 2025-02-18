Victims' Kin Demand Death Penalty for Sajjan Kumar Amid 1984 Riot Conviction

In an emotional appeal, relatives of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have demanded the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted for his involvement in the brutal slayings of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar.

Chhabi Kaur, speaking to ANI, recounted the painful memories of the event, describing the horrific manner in which the victims were murdered. "He is a murderer," she declared, expressing her anguish over the loss. Such sentiments were echoed by Sheela Kaur who also relived her tragic loss, calling for closure through Kumar's execution.

The prosecution has requested the death sentence for Kumar, citing precedents in similar high-profile cases. Special judge Kaveri Baweja will hear further arguments on the penalty, with victim's counsel H.S. Phoolka expected to present their case for stricter punishment.

