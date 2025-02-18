Left Menu

Victims' Kin Demand Death Penalty for Sajjan Kumar Amid 1984 Riot Conviction

Family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims urge the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Convicted for the killings of a father and son, relatives describe the horrors faced and emphasize closure through execution. Legal proceedings continue with submissions by both prosecutors and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:21 IST
Victims' Kin Demand Death Penalty for Sajjan Kumar Amid 1984 Riot Conviction
Relatives of victim in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional appeal, relatives of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have demanded the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted for his involvement in the brutal slayings of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar.

Chhabi Kaur, speaking to ANI, recounted the painful memories of the event, describing the horrific manner in which the victims were murdered. "He is a murderer," she declared, expressing her anguish over the loss. Such sentiments were echoed by Sheela Kaur who also relived her tragic loss, calling for closure through Kumar's execution.

The prosecution has requested the death sentence for Kumar, citing precedents in similar high-profile cases. Special judge Kaveri Baweja will hear further arguments on the penalty, with victim's counsel H.S. Phoolka expected to present their case for stricter punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025