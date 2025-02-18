Supreme Court Urges Government to Regulate Obscene Online Content
The Supreme Court urged the government to regulate obscene content on platforms like YouTube, highlighting concerns about misuse by YouTube channels. The court suggested government action to avoid gaps in regulation, as public dissatisfaction with inappropriate online remarks grows.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has called on the Central Government to address the rampant spread of obscene content on social media platforms, particularly YouTube. Highlighting the misuse by certain YouTube channels, the court stressed the need for urgent regulation.
A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made these remarks during a session where they asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to seek the involvement of the Attorney General and Solicitor General. They want these officials present at the next hearing to contribute to resolving the issue.
This intervention follows a case involving YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, whose controversial comments on a program raised alarms. The court is considering Allahabadia's plea to consolidate multiple FIRs against him while criticizing his actions as shameful and harmful to societal norms.
