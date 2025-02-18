Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Government to Regulate Obscene Online Content

The Supreme Court urged the government to regulate obscene content on platforms like YouTube, highlighting concerns about misuse by YouTube channels. The court suggested government action to avoid gaps in regulation, as public dissatisfaction with inappropriate online remarks grows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:30 IST
Supreme Court Urges Government to Regulate Obscene Online Content
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called on the Central Government to address the rampant spread of obscene content on social media platforms, particularly YouTube. Highlighting the misuse by certain YouTube channels, the court stressed the need for urgent regulation.

A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made these remarks during a session where they asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to seek the involvement of the Attorney General and Solicitor General. They want these officials present at the next hearing to contribute to resolving the issue.

This intervention follows a case involving YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, whose controversial comments on a program raised alarms. The court is considering Allahabadia's plea to consolidate multiple FIRs against him while criticizing his actions as shameful and harmful to societal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025