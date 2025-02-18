Left Menu

Axis Bank and Privy Pioneering the DPDP Act Compliance

Axis Bank partners with Privy by IDfy to become the first Indian bank to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023. This collaboration focuses on enhancing data protection standards, customer trust, and compliance management, highlighting their commitment to ethics and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:36 IST
Axis Bank and Privy Pioneering the DPDP Act Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank, a major player in India's private banking sector, has joined forces with Privy by IDfy to pioneer compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) of 2023. This strategic partnership underscores Axis Bank's commitment to customer-centric principles, ethics, and transparency, prioritizing customer privacy.

The DPDP Act 2023 introduces stringent data protection mandates, including multi-language privacy notices, parental consent for minors, and privacy breach communications. Axis Bank's collaboration with Privy facilitates comprehensive regulatory reporting and sophisticated consent management through Data Protection Officer dashboards.

Axis Bank's President & Head of BIU, Mr. Balaji N., emphasized the importance of safeguarding customer information, describing the partnership as pivotal in meeting new data protection standards. CEO of IDfy, Ashok Hariharan, highlighted DPDP Act compliance as a means to build ecosystem trust, emphasizing technology's role in fostering transparency and customer relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025