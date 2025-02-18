European Market Surge Driven by Defence Spending and US Earnings

European shares reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday, accompanied by a rise in Wall Street stock futures. Traders are seemingly betting on a significant increase in European defence spending, while robust U.S. earnings helped overshadow concerns about trade tariffs potentially impacting Federal Reserve rate decisions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit a record high of 556.81, fueled by a surge in defence and aerospace stocks. Concurrently, a rally in Chinese stocks following President Xi Jinping's meeting with business leaders further boosted investor risk appetite, pushing S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures upward.

Amid geopolitical concerns and upcoming German elections, expectations of economic stimulus grew. This scenario paints a picture of potential fiscal transformation in Europe, as industry insiders anticipate European stocks might outperform their U.S. counterparts, in light of overvalued U.S. tech stocks and attractive valuations in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)