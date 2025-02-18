Germany’s CDU Leads Polls: Policy Highlights for Upcoming Elections

Germany's conservative political alliance, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian CSU, are projected to lead in the upcoming February 23 elections. Polls suggest they will likely spearhead the next government, thanks to a strategic policy platform outlined in their campaign program.

In economic terms, the CDU proposes streamlining administrative procedures, reducing energy costs, and abolishing the supply chain due diligence law to foster investment. Tax reforms include cutting corporate tax to 25% and providing targeted tax benefits for families, although critics question the funding for these cuts. The CDU also advocates for the retention of Germany's fiscal debt brake, albeit with potential reforms.

Migration policies emphasize robust border control, expedited asylum processes, and restrictions on dual citizenship, while simplifying skilled workers' immigration procedures. The party's foreign policy supports increased defense spending, strengthened ties with Western allies, and reduced dependency on China. Other key areas include reinforcing law enforcement, promoting digital economy measures, and advocating for energy-efficient housing and childcare improvements.

