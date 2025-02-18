Left Menu

LIC Unveils Cutting-Edge Pension Plan with Multiple Annuity Options

LIC introduced a single-premium smart pension plan offering a variety of annuity options for single and joint lives. Launched by financial officials, the plan provides liquidity options, incentives for higher investments, and flexible annuity payment modes, with special features for NPS subscribers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:39 IST
LIC Unveils Cutting-Edge Pension Plan with Multiple Annuity Options
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced an innovative single-premium smart pension plan, catering to both single and joint life annuitants with a range of annuity options.

The launch event, graced by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and LIC CEO & MD Siddhartha Mohanty, highlighted the plan's flexible liquidity options, including partial and full withdrawals.

With a minimum purchase price of Rs 1,00,000, the plan offers incentives for higher investment and allows annuity payments on a yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly basis, with special provisions for NPS subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025