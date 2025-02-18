LIC Unveils Cutting-Edge Pension Plan with Multiple Annuity Options

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced an innovative single-premium smart pension plan, catering to both single and joint life annuitants with a range of annuity options.

The launch event, graced by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and LIC CEO & MD Siddhartha Mohanty, highlighted the plan's flexible liquidity options, including partial and full withdrawals.

With a minimum purchase price of Rs 1,00,000, the plan offers incentives for higher investment and allows annuity payments on a yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly basis, with special provisions for NPS subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)