Global Markets Surge Amid Earnings Optimism and Geopolitical Tensions

In a significant rally, global equity markets climbed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and European stocks reaching record highs. This surge comes as investors respond to robust U.S. corporate earnings, ongoing trade tariffs discussions, and a substantial increase in European defense spending.

The trading day witnessed fluctuations as all three major Wall Street indices oscillated between gains and losses before closing higher. Industrials, consumer staples, and financial stocks stood out as top performers, while technology shares lagged behind.

Meanwhile, currency markets reacted to geopolitical tensions and trade tariff negotiations, with the dollar strengthening against major currencies. Investors are keeping a close watch on upcoming U.S.-Russia talks and their potential impact on energy markets and global economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)