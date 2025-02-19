Left Menu

Free COVID-19 Tests: A Federal Reversal

The Trump administration has reversed its decision to close the government website responsible for distributing free COVID-19 tests to households, according to The Washington Post. This change ensures that households across the country can continue to access essential testing resources during the ongoing pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 07:52 IST
In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has opted to keep open the government website that distributes free COVID-19 tests to American households. The Washington Post reported this development on Tuesday, marking a crucial decision in the ongoing pandemic response.

This website has been a vital resource, ensuring that families across the country can secure access to necessary COVID-19 testing at no cost. The decision to maintain its operations comes amid continued public health efforts to manage and control the spread of the virus.

The reversal highlights the administration's recognition of the importance of widespread testing availability as a cornerstone of pandemic management and public health strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

