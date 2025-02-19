Celebrating a Century and a Half: India's First Open Air Art Wall Museum Unveiled

India's first 'Open Air Art Wall Museum' was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh at Mausam Bhawan in the national capital, commemorating the 150-year milestone of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Developed in collaboration with 'Delhi Street Art', this unique initiative transforms the walls of IMD's Lodhi Road headquarters into a vibrant narrative of India's meteorological advancements and its impact on society. Minister Singh applauded IMD's enduring contribution to socio-economic development through accurate weather forecasts, emphasizing the department's role in addressing dynamic climate challenges with cutting-edge technology.

The art showcase features 38 distinct murals reflecting India's meteorological history, the evolution of weather forecasting, and its effects on agriculture, disaster management, and daily life. The murals pay homage to cultural heritage and depict diverse climatic zones, with scenes drawn from history and literature, providing a comprehensive visual saga of meteorology's role in enhancing economic resilience.

