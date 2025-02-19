Left Menu

Celebrating a Century and a Half: India's First Open Air Art Wall Museum Unveiled

India's first Open Air Art Wall Museum was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh at Mausam Bhawan, celebrating the 150-year journey of the India Meteorological Department. The museum, a collaboration with Delhi Street Art, transforms IMD's headquarters into a vibrant visual narrative depicting meteorological advancements and their societal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:48 IST
Celebrating a Century and a Half: India's First Open Air Art Wall Museum Unveiled
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh speaking after inaugurating India's first "Open Air Art Museum" at Mausam Bhawan, New Delhi (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's first 'Open Air Art Wall Museum' was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh at Mausam Bhawan in the national capital, commemorating the 150-year milestone of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Developed in collaboration with 'Delhi Street Art', this unique initiative transforms the walls of IMD's Lodhi Road headquarters into a vibrant narrative of India's meteorological advancements and its impact on society. Minister Singh applauded IMD's enduring contribution to socio-economic development through accurate weather forecasts, emphasizing the department's role in addressing dynamic climate challenges with cutting-edge technology.

The art showcase features 38 distinct murals reflecting India's meteorological history, the evolution of weather forecasting, and its effects on agriculture, disaster management, and daily life. The murals pay homage to cultural heritage and depict diverse climatic zones, with scenes drawn from history and literature, providing a comprehensive visual saga of meteorology's role in enhancing economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025