Left Menu

Turkey Awaits Iraq's Pipeline Decision Amid Renewed Oil Dialogue

Turkey is awaiting information from Iraq regarding the resumption of oil flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. While Iraq's oil minister announced the expected restart of exports from Kurdistan next week, signaling improved relations between Baghdad and Erbil, the Turkish Energy Minister is yet to receive updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:55 IST
Turkey Awaits Iraq's Pipeline Decision Amid Renewed Oil Dialogue
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has not yet received any communication from Iraq about the resumption of oil flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, according to the Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar's statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

This comes as Iraq's oil minister announced on Monday that oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region are expected to resume next week. This development marks the resolution of a lengthy two-year dispute and indicates improving ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

The anticipated resumption of oil flow signals a significant step forward in regional cooperation, but Turkey awaits confirmation for the operational details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025