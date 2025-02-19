Turkey Awaits Iraq's Pipeline Decision Amid Renewed Oil Dialogue
Turkey is awaiting information from Iraq regarding the resumption of oil flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. While Iraq's oil minister announced the expected restart of exports from Kurdistan next week, signaling improved relations between Baghdad and Erbil, the Turkish Energy Minister is yet to receive updates.
Turkey has not yet received any communication from Iraq about the resumption of oil flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, according to the Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar's statement to Reuters on Wednesday.
This comes as Iraq's oil minister announced on Monday that oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region are expected to resume next week. This development marks the resolution of a lengthy two-year dispute and indicates improving ties between Baghdad and Erbil.
The anticipated resumption of oil flow signals a significant step forward in regional cooperation, but Turkey awaits confirmation for the operational details.
