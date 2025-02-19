Turkey Awaits Iraq's Pipeline Decision Amid Renewed Oil Dialogue

Turkey has not yet received any communication from Iraq about the resumption of oil flows through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, according to the Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar's statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

This comes as Iraq's oil minister announced on Monday that oil exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region are expected to resume next week. This development marks the resolution of a lengthy two-year dispute and indicates improving ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

The anticipated resumption of oil flow signals a significant step forward in regional cooperation, but Turkey awaits confirmation for the operational details.

(With inputs from agencies.)