Bharat Forge Breakthrough: First-ever Indian-Made Artillery for US Forces

Bharat Forge announced a significant development on Wednesday, as its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL) struck a deal with AM General, USA, to supply advanced artillery cannons made in India.

The signing of the Letter of Intent (LOI) took place at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi and is noted as the first instance of such supply from an Indian defense manufacturer to the US. Bharat Forge described this move as a testament to the solidifying defense collaboration between the two countries.

Commenting on the agreement, Bharat Forge's Chairman & Managing Director Baba Kalyani expressed confidence in India's growing reputation for artillery solutions, while AM General's Executive Vice President John Chadbourne highlighted the shared commitment to innovation and the potential to enhance US defense capabilities. Meanwhile, Bharat Forge shares concluded the day flat on BSE at Rs 1,075.35 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)