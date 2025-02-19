Left Menu

Bharat Forge Breakthrough: First-ever Indian-Made Artillery for US Forces

Bharat Forge's subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, signed a pact with AM General for the supply of advanced artillery cannons to the US. This marks a significant milestone in India-US defense cooperation. The agreement highlights the trust and potential in technological innovation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:36 IST
Bharat Forge Breakthrough: First-ever Indian-Made Artillery for US Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Forge announced a significant development on Wednesday, as its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL) struck a deal with AM General, USA, to supply advanced artillery cannons made in India.

The signing of the Letter of Intent (LOI) took place at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi and is noted as the first instance of such supply from an Indian defense manufacturer to the US. Bharat Forge described this move as a testament to the solidifying defense collaboration between the two countries.

Commenting on the agreement, Bharat Forge's Chairman & Managing Director Baba Kalyani expressed confidence in India's growing reputation for artillery solutions, while AM General's Executive Vice President John Chadbourne highlighted the shared commitment to innovation and the potential to enhance US defense capabilities. Meanwhile, Bharat Forge shares concluded the day flat on BSE at Rs 1,075.35 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025