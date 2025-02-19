BJP's Historic Return: New Dawn for Delhi Governance

In a significant political development, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening to elect the leader of the Delhi Legislature Party. This move is set to usher in a new Chief Minister for the national capital, a position that will be officially announced soon.

Deepak Prakash, a BJP Member of Parliament, expressed optimism about the future, stating that a metaphorical 'sunrise' will take place in Delhi. He highlighted that the advent of good governance is imminent as the new government is poised to undertake rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After a 27-year hiatus, the BJP is poised to formally return to power in Delhi.

Suspense surrounds the choice of Delhi's Chief Minister as BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam pointed out that the legislative party will make the decision, subsequently approved by the party's parliamentary board. The BJP anticipates forming a double-engine government, promising to tackle issues like pollution while accelerating development. Enthusiastic supporters gathered at the BJP office to witness history in the making, as the party clinched a record 48 seats, showcasing a clear victory over AAP strongholds.

