Left Menu

BJP's Historic Return: New Dawn for Delhi Governance

BJP leaders converge in New Delhi to select BJP's legislative party leader, marking the party's return to power after 27 years. The newly elected leader will be announced as Delhi's Chief Minister, with promises of development and double-engine governance driving the capital towards a new era of growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:11 IST
BJP's Historic Return: New Dawn for Delhi Governance
BJP central observers for electing Leader of Delhi Legislature Party, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, depart for party headquarter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, gathered at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening to elect the leader of the Delhi Legislature Party. This move is set to usher in a new Chief Minister for the national capital, a position that will be officially announced soon.

Deepak Prakash, a BJP Member of Parliament, expressed optimism about the future, stating that a metaphorical 'sunrise' will take place in Delhi. He highlighted that the advent of good governance is imminent as the new government is poised to undertake rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After a 27-year hiatus, the BJP is poised to formally return to power in Delhi.

Suspense surrounds the choice of Delhi's Chief Minister as BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam pointed out that the legislative party will make the decision, subsequently approved by the party's parliamentary board. The BJP anticipates forming a double-engine government, promising to tackle issues like pollution while accelerating development. Enthusiastic supporters gathered at the BJP office to witness history in the making, as the party clinched a record 48 seats, showcasing a clear victory over AAP strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025