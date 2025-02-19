Left Menu

Putin Accuses Ukraine-West Alliance of Pipeline Drone Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin implicates Ukraine, with alleged Western support, in a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium station in southern Russia. Putin asserts that Western intelligence aided the strike, impacting global energy markets and complicating repair efforts due to damaged Western equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:33 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pumping station in southern Russia, suggesting the move was orchestrated with assistance from Western allies.

Putin asserted that such an attack would be impossible without high-precision intelligence provided by the West. "Ukraine receives high-precision data on the targets only from its Western allies," he stated.

The attack disrupted the flow of oil from Kazakhstan to global markets, impacting Western firms like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Efforts to quickly restore the facility are hampered by damage to Western equipment, compounded by sanctions on oil and gas machinery supplies, Putin warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

