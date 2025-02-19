Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of conducting a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pumping station in southern Russia, suggesting the move was orchestrated with assistance from Western allies.

Putin asserted that such an attack would be impossible without high-precision intelligence provided by the West. "Ukraine receives high-precision data on the targets only from its Western allies," he stated.

The attack disrupted the flow of oil from Kazakhstan to global markets, impacting Western firms like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Efforts to quickly restore the facility are hampered by damage to Western equipment, compounded by sanctions on oil and gas machinery supplies, Putin warned.

