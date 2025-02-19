U.S. Companies Eye Return to Russia by 2025 Amid Diplomatic Thaw

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia's sovereign wealth fund forecasts a potential resurgence of U.S. business presence by 2025. This follows pivotal high-level discussions between U.S. and Russian officials, the first since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, shared that although many U.S. companies may plan a comeback, they will face challenges due to competitive domestic markets that have filled the void left by previous exits. The meetings underscored the complex economic landscape shaped by Western sanctions and domestic adaptations.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, Dmitriev, a former Goldman Sachs manager, highlighted the economic losses sustained by U.S. businesses, estimating them at $324 billion since exiting the Russian market. The talks in Riyadh, featuring key U.S. and Russian officials, aim for renewed economic cooperation amidst shifting geopolitical relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)