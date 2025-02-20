Left Menu

Dollarization of Cuba's Fuel Market: A New Era

Cuba announced that high octane gasoline will only be available in dollars due to U.S. sanctions and difficulties on the international market. This decision is part of a broader trend of dollarization and impacts residents who earn in pesos. Economic constraints have been intensified by external factors and internal inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 01:57 IST
Dollarization of Cuba's Fuel Market: A New Era

High octane gasoline in Cuba will now only be available for purchase in dollars, the government revealed on Wednesday. This marks another step towards the dollarization of the communist country's economy.

Irenaldo Perez, deputy director of Cuba's state oil and gas monopoly, cited U.S. sanctions as the primary reason for the decision, noting the challenges faced in securing high octane fuel internationally. Consequently, state vehicles will transition to using regular gasoline.

This shift means Cuba will, for the first time, offer a basic commodity exclusively for dollars, a move that could affect professionals with peso-based incomes. The country has struggled with diminished foreign income and blames the U.S. embargo and COVID-19 pandemic for its economic woes, compounded by internal inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025