Exxon Mobil Boosts Natural Gas Output in Guyana with Major Project

Exxon Mobil, a leading U.S. oil company, is set to increase its natural gas production in Guyana significantly. The announcement came through the unveil of the 'Wales Gas Vision' at an energy conference in Georgetown on Wednesday, responding to the government's call for enhanced gas supply for onshore power and petrochemical projects.

The project, as outlined by Exxon's Guyana chief Alistair Routledge, involves a $1 billion pipeline that was completed last year to transport gas from the Stabroek Block to power and petrochemical facilities. The government will receive part of the gas for power generation and natural gas liquids production, marking a significant step in diversifying Guyana's energy resources beyond its current reliance on oil.

Furthermore, a new gas processing and LNG offshore facility is to be constructed by U.S. firm Fulcrum LNG, which will enable LNG exports and gas distribution to the Berbice region for fertilizer and alumina production. While overall investment figures remain undisclosed, the project's potential signifies a shift toward increased gas utilization and monetization in Guyana's energy strategy.

