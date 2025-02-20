Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Boosts Natural Gas Output in Guyana with Major Project

Exxon Mobil unveils plans to increase natural gas production in Guyana, with the 'Wales Gas Vision' project. This initiative aims to fuel power and petrochemical projects and includes a pipeline for transporting gas. A gas processing and LNG facility is also in the works to bolster exports and local supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:28 IST
Exxon Mobil Boosts Natural Gas Output in Guyana with Major Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exxon Mobil, a leading U.S. oil company, is set to increase its natural gas production in Guyana significantly. The announcement came through the unveil of the 'Wales Gas Vision' at an energy conference in Georgetown on Wednesday, responding to the government's call for enhanced gas supply for onshore power and petrochemical projects.

The project, as outlined by Exxon's Guyana chief Alistair Routledge, involves a $1 billion pipeline that was completed last year to transport gas from the Stabroek Block to power and petrochemical facilities. The government will receive part of the gas for power generation and natural gas liquids production, marking a significant step in diversifying Guyana's energy resources beyond its current reliance on oil.

Furthermore, a new gas processing and LNG offshore facility is to be constructed by U.S. firm Fulcrum LNG, which will enable LNG exports and gas distribution to the Berbice region for fertilizer and alumina production. While overall investment figures remain undisclosed, the project's potential signifies a shift toward increased gas utilization and monetization in Guyana's energy strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025