Rekha Gupta's Historic Ascent: BJP Takes Control in Delhi

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Chief Minister-designate from the Bharatiya Janata Party, prepares for her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Amid celebrations, she pledges transparency and development. With key BJP figures attending, Gupta's leadership signifies a new chapter for women in politics and the future of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, with BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta, set to become Delhi's first BJP Chief Minister in 27 years, reached the historic Ramlila Maidan on the cusp of her swearing-in ceremony, exuding confidence and hope for her tenure. The event attracted a significant political presence, underscoring its importance in India's current political landscape.

Before her arrival, she engaged supporters with a vibrant rally, signaling the start of a new era under her leadership. Gupta's journey included a spiritual stop at the Hanuman Mandir, where she sought blessings ahead of the day's proceedings, meeting party leaders such as Parvesh Sahib Singh upon reaching the venue.

The event drew prominent political figures, including Union Ministers and CMs from neighboring states, highlighting the momentous occasion. Notably absent from the Chief Ministers' residence, famously discussed for controversies, Gupta continues to promise integrity and transparency as she steps into her new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

