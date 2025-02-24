Left Menu

U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Industry

The U.S. has introduced new sanctions against Iran's oil industry, targeting brokers and shipping companies. This move aims to halt Iran's oil exports and prevent nuclear proliferation. Despite previous sanctions, Iran's oil revenues remained high. The situation involves complex geopolitical dynamics with China and OPEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:19 IST
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States intensified pressure on Iran with fresh sanctions targeting the country's oil industry. Announced on Monday, these sanctions impact over 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping firms involved in Iranian oil transport, according to the Treasury Department. This action is part of efforts to curb Iran's crude exports to zero.

This strategic move by President Donald Trump is intended to block Iran's path to nuclear armament and follows a historical pattern of U.S.-imposed sanctions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated, "Iran continues using a clandestine network for oil sales to fund destabilizing activities." The sanctions target entities in the UAE, Hong Kong, India, and China.

Iran's oil revenue is a pillar of its economy, funding nuclear and missile programs. The measure prohibits U.S. engagements with listed Iranian entities. Although Trump reduced Iran's exports before, they surged again under President Joe Biden. The international oil landscape remains sensitive to sanctions, with China evading U.S. restrictions and OPEC states ready to stabilize market fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

